Talitha Pate, 76, died Aug. 23, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Union Grove Christian Church on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 from 2-4 p.m.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Sunday, August 27, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Union Grove Christian Church
6604 Post Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
Aug 27
Funeral
Sunday, August 27, 2023
3:00PM
Union Grove Christian Church
6604 Post Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
Aug 27
Interment
Sunday, August 27, 2023
4:00PM
Union Grove Christian Church Cemetery
6604 Post Rd
Winston, GA 30187
