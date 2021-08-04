Tammy Ann Duhon, 53, of Villa Rica, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Beulah Baptist Church in Douglasville Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Bray and Pastor Terry Pearman officiating.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Duhon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.