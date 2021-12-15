Mrs. Tammy Crawford Rutledge, 52, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
She was born February 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the daughter of the late James Crawford and Catherine Crawford. Tammy
was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother (Sassy/Mimi) and Aunt (Sissy). She loved her family and always made sure they knew it. She was the rock of their family and nothing was more important to her than her loved ones. She loved to travel and spend time at her happy place in Florida with the love of her life, Ken.
She loved to shop and found great joy in helping others. To know Tammy was to love her. She lit up a room with her beautiful smile, laugh and radiant personality. She was simply beautiful
inside and out. Tammy made such an impact on everyone she met and will never be forgotten by her family and friends. She was truly one of a kind and will forever be missed.
Tammy is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Ken Rutledge of Douglasville; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Codie Rutledge; daughter and son-in-law, Taylor and Matthew Griffin; mother, Catherine Crawford; sister and brother-in-law, Emily Crawford Napolet and Matthew Schneider; nephew, Spencer and Amber Carroll; niece, Skylar and Garrett Black; grandchildren, Brystol, Brody and Harrison; great-nephews Bradley Blake Carroll and Thompson Luke Black.
A celebration of her amazing life will be announced at a later date. A beautiful soul who left this world too soon. Gone but never forgotten. Our Guardian Angel, until we meet again in Heaven. “For this God is our God forever and ever; he will be our guide even to the end.” — Psalm 48:14
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
