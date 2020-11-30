Ted O’Neal Henry, age 87, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
He was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Sand Mountain, Alabama. Ted grew up on
a farm in Sand Mountain, Alabama and instilled his upbringing to his own home. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Ted proudly served his country during the Korean War. Throughout the
years, Ted had a garden, which he shared the produce with his family and neighbors. He drove for Marta for 33 years, was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed reading
in his spare time. When he lived in Douglasville, he was
a member of the
First Baptist Church
of Douglasville.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Curtis and Lola Lipscomb Henry; brothers, Tommy Henry and Dennis Henry; and nephew, Stanley Henry.
Those left to
cherish his memory are his wife of almost 66 years, Elizabeth Henry; children, Paul (Martha) Henry, Mary Ann (David) Thompson and Philip (Vivian Loesch) Henry; sister, Betty Talton; six grandchildren, Thomas, Diana, Joshua, Brittany, Mason and Rachel;
and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville, Georgia.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
