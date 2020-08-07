Teresa Fields Kelley, age 70 of Roswell, GA passed away after a brief illness on Friday,
July 24, 2020.
Teresa graduated from Douglas
County High School in 1968. She worked for Lee’s Beauty
Shop in Douglasville for years and enjoyed all of her customers. She also worked for the Douglas County Superior Court. Teresa moved away from Douglasville
in 1984 to Marietta, GA. Teresa alongside her husband Jerry, owned and operated Kelley Jewelers in Marietta, Ga. She went to work for Lockheed Martin Corporation in 1985 and worked there for 26 years before retiring. Teresa
loved life and
enjoyed her family, the beach, the mountains, relic hunting and
antiques.
Teresa is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Kelley and her parents Thurman and Joann Fields of Winston,
GA. Brother-in-law Alan Mayo Winston, Ga.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include: Daughter, Jennifer Harper Whitworth (Kenny) of Roswell; step daughter,
Destiny Kelley (Jonathan Phillips)
of Denver, CO;
sister, Tonya Fields Mayo of Winston; brother, Scott Fields (Debra) of Douglasville; 2 grandchildren, Brayden Whitworth and Avery Whitworth; dear friend, Larry Ricks of Elijay; her “grand dog” Jasper and multiple nieces and nephews.
