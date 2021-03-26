The Rev. James Neal Williams, 94, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
He was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Charles Louis Williams and the late Mrs. Velma Vidue Langston Williams. The Rev. Williams was a veteran of the United States Army having proudly served from 1945-47 during WWII in Italy as a military police. He worked for General Motors for over 30 years in the trim department. The Rev. Williams started preaching at 23 years old as an evangelist. He preached his first sermon at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church in Villa Rica. The Rev. Williams was ordained in March, 1973 in Lowell, Georgia. He pastored five churches, many services and revivals all over the United States.
In addition to his parents, the Rev. Williams was preceded in death by his brother, Merritt Williams and sister-in-law, Madalyn Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Doris Bivins Williams of Villa Rica; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Bivins and Inez Radcliff, both of Villa Rica; several nieces, nephews and many, many extended family members.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with the Rev. T.F. Young, the Rev. Joey Dedman, the Rev. Danny Walters and the Rev. David Bivins officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Gary Bullard, William Couch, Phillip Waldrop, Barry Boyd, Harold Washington, Donnie Willingham and Eric Parr. Honorary pallbearers were Wiley Waldrop and Steve Mendrick. Interment followed with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard in Powell Chapel UMC Cemetery, Villa Rica, Georgia.
