The Rev. Marvin Scott Gunter, 77,

of Douglasville, Georgia, passed

away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

He was born on April 1, 1943, in Tifton, Georgia,

son of the late

Loren Mitchell

Gunter and the late Clara Gabrielle McCook Gunter.

He proudly served in the United States Army. The Rev. Gunter loved pastoring to people, adored his wife of

55 years, loved his family and grandkids, and enjoyed watching birds and working

in his garden. The Rev. Gunter was ordained as Minister in 1966 and pastored several churches during his 50-year ministry. He was currently the Pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Winston.

He is survived by his daughter: Laura Gunter Post and husband, Danny;

and son: Marvin

Todd Gunter and

wife Cristy; grandchildren: Andrew Scott Post and wife, Brittany; Mason Todd Gunter and Katie Stitches; Katie Brooke Gunter; and Abigail Lauren Post; brother: Ronald Gunter and wife, Allison; sister:

Claire Vaughn and husband L.T.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bobby Rowden and wife, Nancy; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Kay Heard and husband, John; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to

his parents, he

was preceded in

death by his wife: Dorothy Sanders Rowden Gunter;

and his brother: William “Ted” Gunter.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

on Tuesday, March

2, 2021, from 5 p.m.

to 8 p.m.

The Rev. Gunter

will be placed in

state at Liberty

Baptist Church in Winston on Wednesday, March

3, 2021, at 1 p.m.

with the funeral service beginning

at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bobby Wood; Bro. Greg Strickland; Bro. Danny Post; and Bro. Todd Gunter officiating. The service will be livestreamed from

the Rev. Gunter’s obituary page at

www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Interment will follow the service in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Mason Gunter; Austin Strickland; Jeff Rhodes; Ben Lakeman; Gary

Falls; and Wyatt Mathews serving

as pallbearers.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain

6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

