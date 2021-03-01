The Rev. Marvin Scott Gunter, 77,
of Douglasville, Georgia, passed
away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
He was born on April 1, 1943, in Tifton, Georgia,
son of the late
Loren Mitchell
Gunter and the late Clara Gabrielle McCook Gunter.
He proudly served in the United States Army. The Rev. Gunter loved pastoring to people, adored his wife of
55 years, loved his family and grandkids, and enjoyed watching birds and working
in his garden. The Rev. Gunter was ordained as Minister in 1966 and pastored several churches during his 50-year ministry. He was currently the Pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Winston.
He is survived by his daughter: Laura Gunter Post and husband, Danny;
and son: Marvin
Todd Gunter and
wife Cristy; grandchildren: Andrew Scott Post and wife, Brittany; Mason Todd Gunter and Katie Stitches; Katie Brooke Gunter; and Abigail Lauren Post; brother: Ronald Gunter and wife, Allison; sister:
Claire Vaughn and husband L.T.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bobby Rowden and wife, Nancy; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Kay Heard and husband, John; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to
his parents, he
was preceded in
death by his wife: Dorothy Sanders Rowden Gunter;
and his brother: William “Ted” Gunter.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Tuesday, March
2, 2021, from 5 p.m.
to 8 p.m.
The Rev. Gunter
will be placed in
state at Liberty
Baptist Church in Winston on Wednesday, March
3, 2021, at 1 p.m.
with the funeral service beginning
at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bobby Wood; Bro. Greg Strickland; Bro. Danny Post; and Bro. Todd Gunter officiating. The service will be livestreamed from
the Rev. Gunter’s obituary page at
www.hightowers
Interment will follow the service in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Mason Gunter; Austin Strickland; Jeff Rhodes; Ben Lakeman; Gary
Falls; and Wyatt Mathews serving
as pallbearers.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
