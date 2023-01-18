The Rev. Paul Russell Haffly, 94, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. The Rev. Haffly will lie at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 6-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 7 p.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. The Rev. Mike Bovingdon will be officiating. The inurnment will be held at a later date in Belleville, Pennsylvania.
