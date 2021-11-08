The Rev. Robert “Bob” Edgar Wiley, 80, of Winston, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville. The funeral service will follow visitation at the church at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
