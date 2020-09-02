The Rev. “Tommy” Rice, age 72, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
He was born in Austell, GA on November 14, 1947,
to the late Thomas Clyde Rice and the late Inez Adams
Rice. He served in
the United States Army in the 4th Infantry during The Vietnam Era. Tommy was a retired truck driver with Yellow Freight. He was an amazing man of God and pastored 4 churches over 50 years. Tommy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many and loved to entertain everyone. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Dallas, GA.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Beck Rice; daughters: Tina Murray and her husband, Ronny, Renee Turner and her husband, Keith; grandchildren: Wayne Murray and his wife, Amanda, Wesley Murray, Autumn Murray, Lacey Turner, Alex Turner and his wife, Sarah; great grandchildren: Scout Murray, Arya Murray, Autumn Truell, Fischer Truell; brother: Mark Rice and his wife, Susan; sister-in-law: Tanya Rice; mother-in-law: Grace Beck; sisters-in-law: Iris Saulsgiver and her husband, Doug, Lois Blackston; brother-in-law: C.C. Beck and his wife, Jean, Wayne Beck and his wife, Linda; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Rice.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, with the Rev. Jimmy Dunn and the Rev. Arthur Justus officiating. David Rice, Wayne Murray, Alex Turner, Andrew Rice, Tim Pike, Wesley Murray, Ronny Murray and Keith Turner will be serving as pallbearers.
The interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens following the service.
