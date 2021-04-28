The Rev. Virgil Hoke Smith, age 86, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. He was born July 23, 1934 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Ira Smith and the late Mrs. Mary Lou Smith. Rev. Smith worked in residential and commercial maintenance. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was actively involved in Bible Study and preaching for 30 plus years at several churches, including Loring Heights and Eastland Heights, both in Atlanta and most recently at Campbellton Baptist in Fairburn for 11 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Smith of McDonough, Ira Smith of Douglasville and Bud Smith of Locust Grove.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mrs. Patricia Blankenship Smith of Lithia Springs; his daughters and sons-in-law Julie and Steve Woods of Carrollton and Judy and Danny Raciti of Braselton; his sister, Betty Holmes; his brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Karen Smith of Thomaston; grandchildren, Rosemary and Chad Thigpen of Carrollton, Lucy and Carter Aldridge of Villa Rica, Jacob DeGraaf of Braselton, Abigail DeGraaf of Braselton, Lydia DeGraaf of Braselton and Grace Ann Raciti of Braselton; great-grandchildren, Stevie Jane Woods and Montgomery Nell Thigpen; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Douglasville, Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted, Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Douglasville with Ron Wilde officiating. Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs.
