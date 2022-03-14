The Rev. William Terry Worthan, age 83, of Woodland, Ala., formerly of Winston, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.
The Rev. Worthan was born Aug. 18, 1938, in Villa Rica, son of the late Hubert Worthan and Christine Gray Hamilton.
He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. The Rev. Worthan was ordained in 1968 and in 1970 was the founding pastor of Calvary Baptist Church. He continued to serve as pastor of Calvary until his death.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Worthan and Johnny Iacono.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Patsy Worthan; sons, Britt Worthan (Kim) and Sam Worthan; sister, Monta Moore; brother, Gary Worthan; grandchildren, Niki Kaiser, Brooke Worthan, Amber Ross, Joshua Worthan and Brittnee Conner; great-grandchildren, Lilly Kaiser, Paul Kaiser, Anna Belle Kaiser, Ellie Kaiser, Emma Ross, Jax Conner and Remi Conner.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday at 1 p.m. from Rosehaven Memory Garden with the Rev. Paul Mahan officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 8765 Fountain Dr. in Winston.
