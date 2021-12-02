Theresa Rebecca Hames Tippens, 64, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 12-2 p.m.
The service will be held in the Hightower’s Memorial Chapel Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Interment to follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.