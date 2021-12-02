Theresa Rebecca Hames Tippens, 64, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. 

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 12-2 p.m.

The service will be held in the Hightower’s Memorial Chapel Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Interment to follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Garden.

