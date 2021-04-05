Thomas “Clay” Lockhart Jr., 40, of Temple (formerly

of Grundy, Virginia) died Thursday, April

1, 2021.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mr. Lockhart will be cremated.

The family received friends at Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Celebration of

Life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. from the Vansant Church of Christ in Vansant, Virginia. A visitation will be held at the Church, prior to the service, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service

of Temple.

