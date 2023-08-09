Thomas Edwards, a beloved man of God, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Tommy was born on October 6, 1939, to his parents, John Thomas Edwards and Iris Alice Edwards. He was a loved father, son and brother.

Tommy loved sharing the word of God, and his voice lifted up songs of praise and prayers for those around him. He proudly served in the US Army in his younger days. Tommy spent decades of his life carrying out God’s great commission in ministering from the pulpit. He enjoyed fishing and being in the open outdoors.

