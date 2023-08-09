Thomas Edwards, a beloved man of God, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Tommy was born on October 6, 1939, to his parents, John Thomas Edwards and Iris Alice Edwards. He was a loved father, son and brother.
Tommy loved sharing the word of God, and his voice lifted up songs of praise and prayers for those around him. He proudly served in the US Army in his younger days. Tommy spent decades of his life carrying out God’s great commission in ministering from the pulpit. He enjoyed fishing and being in the open outdoors.
Tommy leaves behind a mourning but resilient family that will keep his memory alive. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law; Bryan and Heather of Douglasville, Georgia, Donovan and Cathy of Villa Rica, Georgia, Marshall and Nicole of Statesboro, Georgia, Scott and Daniele of Canton, Georgia, as well as his “daughter,” Celena Jones of Villa Rica, Georgia.
Additionally, Tommy is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Daniel Gilliard of Douglasville, Georgia, and Dale and Wade Roberts of Douglasville, Georgia. His presence will be missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all those whose lives he impacted with his genuine love, kindness and unwavering faith.
Tommy was preceded in death by his son Mitchell Edwards, “daughter,” Kathy Bentley, and brothers, Johnny and Rodney.
As we grieve the loss of Tommy Edwards, let us remember his character and faith that was gentle, kind and spirit filled and that he was never one to complain. May his soul find eternal peace and rest as he enters the loving embrace of our heavenly Father
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Douglas Chapel following the visitation. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Crematory of Douglasville.
