Thomas Hamilton Gable, 85, of Douglasville, died July 10, 2023.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.

Service information

Jul 14
Visitation
Friday, July 14, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jul 15
Funeral
Saturday, July 15, 2023
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jul 15
Interment
Saturday, July 15, 2023
11:00AM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
