Thomas Joel (Joe) Edwards, of Amelia Island, went to be with his Lord on September 17, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Sara Mankin Edwards. Joe was born on June 12, 1936 to the late Thomas Harold Edwards and Ann Edwards-Allen. As a boy growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, he loved going with his dad and brother, Ron, to the Atlanta Crackers baseball games on Ponce de Leon or walking to Madison Theater to see a 12¢ movie with the quarter he earned from mowing the lawn. He also spent countless hours working in his parents’ small retail bakery, Edwards Pastry Shop.

Joe attended University of Georgia until he dropped out to marry his childhood sweetheart Sara on July 4th, 1956. Together, they embarked on a lifetime together marked by love and adventure. Soon after marrying, Joe and Sara welcomed five children in quick succession raising their family in Douglasville, Georgia and later St. Simons Island. Joe and Sara had a love that stood the test of time and served as an example to the generations that followed. In the twenty-one months since Sara’s passing, Joe has missed her every day and looked forward to the day he would be able to join her at home with the Lord.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos