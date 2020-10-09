Gronberg obit

Thomas John Gronberg passed away at Emory Hospital on October 6, 2020.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 o’clock at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs with Rev. Barry Lancaster officiating. Thomas will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery.

Thomas is survived by one child, Steven E. Gronberg and his wife Linda Gronberg. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Irl Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Gloria E. Gronberg-Johnson and granddaughter Crystal Johnson. He is survived by grandchildren, Eric Gronberg and his wife Christa, Joshua Gronberg and his wife Kristen, Thomas Johnson and his wife Angela, Erica Johnson.

He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Kai Gronberg, Ian Gronberg, Serenity Johnson, Harmony Johnson, Melody Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 between the hours of 10-11 a.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Oct 14
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
10:00AM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Oct 14
Burial
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
1:00PM
Georgia National Cemetery
2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane
Canton, GA 30114
