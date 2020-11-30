Mr. Thomas Randolph Payton Jr., 77, of Temple, formerly of Douglasville, died Saturday, Nov. 28,
2020.
A graveside funeral service for immediate family and close friends will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Pastor Terry Marbut officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be
made to Liberty
Baptist Church, 1651 South Burnt Hickory Road, Douglasville,
GA 30134 (770-949-7482).
