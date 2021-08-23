Mr. Thomas Stuart Drake, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 3, 1946. Thomas was a 1964 graduate of Colonial High School in Orlando, Florida where he played drums for the marching band. He continued to honor his love of drumming, even after high school, by watching Drum and Bugle Corps competitions. Following high school, he attended the University of Central Florida where he achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he retired from the Georgia National Guard in the Army Division as a CW5 and also retired from the Department of Labor Statics (Bureau of Labor Statistics) after 40 years of service.
A people person, he never met a stranger or judged others. He had a love for life that was unbridled by his illness and would always be the first to lend a helping hand to those in need. His love of Christ led him to become a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where he faithfully attended service when able. Family was always a top priority to Thomas. He and his wife had a nightly routine of watching various gameshows together while sharing dinner. He enjoyed watching gameshows to keep his mind sharp and always enjoyed a challenge.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arthur and Anne Frances (Hull) Drake.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marianne V. Watson Drake; son, William S. “Bill” Drake; daughter, Jennifer A. Drake; brother, Steven (Barbara) Drake; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan W. (Eugene) Martin and Glen (Patty) Watson; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A committal service at Georgia National Cemetery and a memorial service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Learning Center, 3988 GA-5, Douglasville, GA 30135, 678-358-4886
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Thomas by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
