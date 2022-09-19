Thomas (Tom) Robert Gann Jr., 87, of Douglasville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Tom was predeceased by his loving and eternally devoted wife of 52 years, Betty Still Gann. He is survived by his children, Donna Rhoden (Joe), Terri Daniell (Kevin), Tommy Gann III (Tammy); numerous grandchildren; a growing number of great-grandchildren; and his special close companion of recent years, Joyce Norton.
Tom was born to Thomas Sr. and Helen Mott Gann. He was raised in the Grant Park area of Atlanta, and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Tom and Betty were active at Georgia Ave. Presbyterian Church in Atlanta prior to moving to Douglasville. They were dedicated Georgia Bulldog fans and season ticket holders. (GO DAWGS!)
Tom leaves behind many lifelong friends at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, the U.S. Postal Service (where he worked for 32 years ending as Postmaster at Villa Rica), and the U.S. Army Reserves (retiring as a Master Sergeant after 40 years of service). Tom was also active for many years as a high school football referee and baseball umpire. He leaves behind many new friends from Aspen Village and Manor Lake Assisted Living where he was active and happy until the end.
The family received friends at the First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m. The service followed at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. James Harper officiating.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville’s building fund at 9190 Campbellton St., Douglasville, GA 30134.
Even though his physical body is no longer living, we know his soul is rejoicing in heaven and he will be with us always and forever. That is our joy.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Gann, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
