Thomas (Tom) Robert Gann Jr., 87, of Douglasville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Tom was predeceased by his loving and eternally devoted wife of 52 years, Betty Still Gann. He is survived by his children, Donna Rhoden (Joe), Terri Daniell (Kevin), Tommy Gann III (Tammy); numerous grandchildren; a growing number of great-grandchildren; and his special close companion of recent years, Joyce Norton.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Gann, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos