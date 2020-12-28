Otwell obit

Mr. Thomas Wesley Otwell, age 59, of

Villa Rica, passed away Friday, Dec.

25, 2020.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 18, 1961, the

son of the late Jack Otwell and the late Hazel Hullender Otwell. Following high school, Thomas joined the United States Army and served 8 years in

the reserve unit.

He worked for

United Parcel

Service for 20 years before starting Thomas Otwell Landscaping which

he operated for

many years. He

loved working with his hands and would give 110% in his endeavor to create beautiful landscapes for his clients. He loved hunting — especially deer and elk. He was also a

gun and a classic

car enthusiast. He

was a Christian by faith and will be deeply missed.

Thomas is

survived by his

wife of 40 years, Pamela Alene Davenport Otwell

of Villa Rica; children: Melanie Eidson and her husband, Ben of Villa Rica, Max Otwell of Villa Rica, and Ashley Otwell of Temple; grandchildren: Rylee Dameron, Ryan Dameron and Carly Eidson; sister, Linda Dorn of Fayetteville; several nieces

and nephews.

In accordance

with his wishes,

his body was cremated. A

Memorial Service will be held in Hightower’s Chapel on Wednesday,

Dec. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Perry officiating.

The family will receive friends

before the service begins at noon.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain

6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

