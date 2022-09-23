Mr. Thurman Lee (Bunk) Bolen Jr., 90, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living of Lithia Springs. He was born October 21, 1931 at Boissevain, Virginia, the son of the late Thurman Lee Bolen, Sr. and step-mother Mrs. Buelah Bolen and mother Mrs. Adrienne Morris Kesel. He was a retired Chief Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force. He, his college roommate and four others from the area entered the Air Force during the Korean War.

He retired from the Air Force at the end of the Vietnam War. After his military service he worked at Rhodes Furniture Company in Albany, Georgia and as a federal employee at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. He transferred to New Orleans, Louisiana to work for the Department of the Interior (Minerals Management Service) until his retirement. He was devoted to his family and was especially proud of his grandchildren.

