Tiffany “Amanda” Lewallen Skinner, 39, of Douglasville, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.

The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Hannah officiating. Inurnment to follow at Rosehaven.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Tiffany Skinner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Sunday, March 21, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 21
Memorial
Sunday, March 21, 2021
2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.
Mar 21
Inurnment
Sunday, March 21, 2021
2:30PM
Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery
8640 Rose Avenue
Douglasville, Ga 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Inurnment begins.