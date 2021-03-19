Tiffany “Amanda” Lewallen Skinner, 39, of Douglasville, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Hannah officiating. Inurnment to follow at Rosehaven.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
