Tiffany Jackson Stovall, 50, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. A native of Douglas County, she was born March 8, 1971. Tiffany was a 1989 graduate of Lithia Springs High School and was the co-owner of Atlanta West Jewelry.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Crossroads Church. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Stovall family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
