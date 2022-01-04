Tiffany Sloane Stovall was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1971, to Shirley Jackson and Terry Jackson in Austell, Georgia. Tiffany was married to the love of her life Mark Stovall for more than 20 years.
She is preceded in death by grandfather, Bobby Jackson; grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Malcolm; and mother-in-law, Jackie Stovall.
Tiffany was a native of Douglas County and a member of the 1989 graduating class of Lithia Springs High School. She was a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur as co-owner of Atlanta West Jewelry with her brother, Shain Jackson, in Douglasville for more than 25 years and recently in Carrollton, Georgia.
She was a lover of all people and had a smile that was brighter than diamonds. She lit up every room with the most infectious laugh, but most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and loved others like so by allowing His light to shine through her.
While she was passionate about traveling–especially to the beach and mountains, all things jewelry, her friends, and family-her greatest accomplishment in life was being a wife and mama to her three daughters.
She is survived by daughters, Anslee, Ivey, and Daci; brother, Shain Jackson and his wife Mandy; brother, Corey Jackson and his wife Kelly; grandmother, Margie Jackson; father-in-law, Wayne Stovall; sisters-in-law, Marti Stovall and Karen Stovall; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members. She also leaves behind countless friends and beloved customers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Church. Tiffany will be placed in state at 1 p.m. at the church. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Donovon Jackson, Tristen Echols, Michael and Dawson George, Chris Jackson, Bill Ray, Brandon Winn, and Chris Kubicek.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Stovall family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
