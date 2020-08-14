Mr. Timothy Charles Beck, 62, of Villa Rica, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Messages of condolences to
the family may be
sent to www.jones
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of
Villa Rica.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 2:53 pm
