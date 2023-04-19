It is with great sorrow that Tom Dennis Connally, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on March 24, 2023 after a brief illness, surrounded by his sons and brother. He will be greatly missed and remembered by the many lives he touched. Mr. Connally was born on April 2, 1939 in Douglasville, Ga. to William Thomas Connally and Ethel Christine (McTyre) Connally. He met his wife, Martha Elaine Carnes at Douglas County High School. They married on August 17, 1958 and later had three sons, Tom, Jon, and Bill. He was a devoted husband, father, and family man, as well as a faithful friend to many.

He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Christine Connally, his wife, Elaine C. Connally, and his eldest son, Tom Connally. He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Connally and Bill Connally and his wife, Stephanie, his brother, Calvin Connally and his wife, Janet and various cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. He was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA.

