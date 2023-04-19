It is with great sorrow that Tom Dennis Connally, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on March 24, 2023 after a brief illness, surrounded by his sons and brother. He will be greatly missed and remembered by the many lives he touched. Mr. Connally was born on April 2, 1939 in Douglasville, Ga. to William Thomas Connally and Ethel Christine (McTyre) Connally. He met his wife, Martha Elaine Carnes at Douglas County High School. They married on August 17, 1958 and later had three sons, Tom, Jon, and Bill. He was a devoted husband, father, and family man, as well as a faithful friend to many.
He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Christine Connally, his wife, Elaine C. Connally, and his eldest son, Tom Connally. He is survived by two sons, Jonathan Connally and Bill Connally and his wife, Stephanie, his brother, Calvin Connally and his wife, Janet and various cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. He was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA.
Mr. Connally graduated from DCHS in 1957 and attended West Georgia College where he was president of the student body, and graduated in 1961. Mr. Connally continued his education at Emory University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1962. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1966.
He began his career at Laventhal, Horwath, CPA firm in Atlanta, Ga. in 1960 as a staff accountant, kickstarting an over 50 year career in accounting and financial management. He went on to become the Controller and then Vice President of Finance at The Lovable Company in Atlanta, from 1968-1971.
In 1971 he partnered with Marvin Pechter to form the CPA firm, Connally, Pechter & Company, also in Atlanta, until 1987. During this time, he created and developed a computer service company called InfoServices, Inc. in Tucker, GA. He was on the Board of Directors from 1976-1983.
Subsequently, Mr. Connally merged his firm of Connally, Pechter & Company with the CPA firm of Malden & Jenkins where he was a partner of operations from 1987-1989. Mr. Connally also opened Citizens and Merchants State Bank, where he was Chairman of the Board from 1987-1989.
Finally, in 1989, he formed T. Dennis Connally, Financial Consultants, P.C., located in Douglasville, serving international clientele. In 1992 he was designated Professional Financial Specialist through the American Institute of CPAs. In 2017, Mr. Andrew Jordan, CPA partnered with Mr. Connally to form Connally, Jordan, & Associates, P.C. His professional affiliations include the American Institute of CPAs, Georgia Society of CPAs, and the LINC Society of Financial Planners. Never retiring, Mr. Connally continued in this capacity until his death.
Throughout his career, he represented numerous clients, including notable artists such as B.C. Nowlin, Ethelinda Robbins, and Paul Chelko. He also represented Ryan Gainey, internationally known garden designer and author.
Mr. Connally was very active in numerous community organizations including: Downtown Development Authority for the City of Douglasville, Chairman of the Douglasville Civic Center, Diabetes Association of Atlanta, Board of Directors and President of Douglas County Public Library, Leadership Atlanta, Chairman of the United Way Board of Douglas County, member of Board of Directors of Carroll Tech Foundation, member of Douglasville, Ga. Historical Commission, member of Douglas County Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Douglasville Historic Preservation Commission.
His latest business endeavor was in helping to bring about the world’s largest wellness center, the PRESERVE LIFE PROJECT, in accordance with Gopi Thotakura and his father, Vijay Thotakura, and family. The wellness center will be built on 1250 acres in Douglas County and will welcome clientage from all over the world. He was engaged from the inception of the project and was invaluable in the creation of this international enterprise.
Dennis and his wife of 60 years traveled the world extensively, and he adored the arts. He was a founding member of the Cultural Arts Center in Douglasville and was on the board for 36 years until his passing. He was an ardent advocate for historic preservation, a supporter of the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, a lover and a supporter of the Atlanta Opera. He was an “intellectual gentleman” and had a great love of beautiful things. Dennis was an avid gardener and participant in the annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival in Douglasville.
His hobbies and interests included hiking, reading, art collecting, gardening, traveling, and entertaining his many friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Douglas County Cultural Arts Center and or the Douglas County Courthouse Museum.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
