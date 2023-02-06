Tommie Lynn Rains, 58, of Douglasville, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Tommie Rains, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 7
Service
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Feb 7
Interment
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
1:00PM
Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery
8640 Rose Avenue
Douglasville, Ga 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos