Thomas Allen Chaffin, 71, of Douglasville, known to friends and family as “Tommy,” passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 29, 2021.
Tommy had been in the care of hospice following a brief illness. Born May 20, 1950, at the original Crawford W. Long Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Tommy was the baby boy to the late John Thomas and Jacquelyn Echols Chaffin.
Tommy was raised in Atlanta’s West End and Candler-McAfee neighborhoods and attended Wadsworth Elementary School. He was later enrolled in the Patterson School for Boys near Lenoir, N.C., where in addition to his studies, he was involved in Key Club, served on student council as class president, chapel prefect and lay reader. While at Patterson, Tommy played basketball, football, baseball, and ran track, before graduating from the boarding school in 1968.
After attending Dekalb College and Georgia State University, Tommy became a master plumber by trade and later a building contractor. He was a successful small business owner with nearly 40 years of experience in the industry, operating Thomas A. Chaffin Plumbing, Chaffin Custom Home Builders, and West Georgia Home Inspectors. Throughout his career, he completed continuing education courses through the University of Georgia and Clayton State College. In 2009, he retired from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners after serving as commercial building inspector, and most recently, chief building official.
More important than his professional successes were his relationships with people, especially his family. Tommy knew no strangers. The best time of his life was spent with his beloved wife of 26 years, Cindy Worthan Chaffin, to whom he was married Sept. 19, 1981. Tommy was her primary caregiver and was by her side with family when she passed away in 2007. The better years of his life were also painted by fun travels with loved ones to places like New York City and Washington, D.C., vacations along the Florida coast, accompanying his wife to conferences along Georgia’s Golden Isles, and time spent at the family compound in Winston. Raised in the Episcopal tradition as a youth, Tommy later attended Douglasville First United Methodist Church and Bright Star United Methodist Church.
Later in his life, and after briefly living in Floyd County, Tommy found a strong sense of community with his many friends and acquaintances at the Douglas County Senior Center and First United Methodist Church.
Tommy is survived by his sons, John Chaffin (Liz) of Atlanta, and Luke Chaffin (Jeb) of Rome, Ga.; and daughters, Michelle Dennis (Kelly) and Monica Rainwater (Nathan), all of Winston, Ga. Additionally he is survived by six grandchildren: Poppy and Collier Chaffin, Atlanta; and Macy Preston (Cody), Mackenzie Dennis, Addy and Grayson Rainwater, Winston; and two great-grandchildren: Graham and Harry
Preston, Winston. He is also survived by his brothers, Billy Chaffin (Heidi) of Germany, and Johnny Chaffin (Vivian) of Escondido, Calif.; and his sister Joanne Dailey (Bob) of Sugar Hill, Ga. Many cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family also survive.
Tommy’s loved ones will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1st, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Douglasville First United Methodist Church (6167 Prestley Mill Road), with the Rev. Dr. Dana Everhart officiating and musical accompaniment by Ivan Winslett. A service of committal will immediately follow in Rosehaven Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests that everyone in attendance wears a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, Tommy’s family asks that you consider planting a tree in his memory or making a contribution to the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters (Rome), Douglas County Humane Society, the Patterson School Foundation, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. A livestream of the service will be available to view on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Tommy by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
