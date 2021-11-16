Tommy Wendell Greene, 71, of Douglasville, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Tommy will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Tommy’s memory to The Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org .
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
