Toni Camp Gilpin, age 60, of Winston, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Toni was born February 20, 1960 in Atlanta, Georgia. A native of Douglas County, Toni grew up in Douglasville and was a 1978 graduate of Douglas County High School. She worked in banking for 33 years, working at various local banks. A devoted wife and mother, she loved spending time with her family. She could make a great batch of Brunswick Stew and ribs. She excelled in making “Honey-Do” lists for her husband, Tom. For many years, Toni worked as a volunteer for Share House. In her spare time, she loved bird watching and was an avid gardener, especially growing roses in all colors. She enjoyed going to the beach and loved spending time in Amelia Island. Toni was Presbyterian by faith.
Toni was preceded in death by her mother, Jane (Milam) Huey.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Thomas Gilpin of Winston, Georgia; her father, David Camp of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters, Melissa Brumbelow of Douglasville, Georgia and Danielle (Trevor) Jiles of Bremen, Georgia; a brother, Alan (Helen) Camp of Stokesdale, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Tatum and Tinley Jiles; nephew, David Camp; as well as aunts and uncles, many cousins and other family members.
A Memorial Visitation is planned for Thursday, October 29, 2020. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Toni to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, www.bcrs.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Toni Gilpin by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
