Tony L. Reece was born on January 28, 1953 to the late William Earl Reece, Sr. and Mattie Frances Elder Reece in Atlanta, Georgia and passed away on August 5, 2022 in Douglasville, Georgia.

Tony was a graduate of O’keefe High School in Atlanta where he played football, soccer and ran track. In early adulthood Tony was a police officer for the City of Atlanta.

