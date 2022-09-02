Tony L. Reece was born on January 28, 1953 to the late William Earl Reece, Sr. and Mattie Frances Elder Reece in Atlanta, Georgia and passed away on August 5, 2022 in Douglasville, Georgia.
Tony was a graduate of O’keefe High School in Atlanta where he played football, soccer and ran track. In early adulthood Tony was a police officer for the City of Atlanta.
Tony loved “fooling’ with horses”. During his mid-life he trained and broke many a horse, had some success at breeding and participated in team-roping. He supported his hobby and his family with a self-owned business of HP printer repair services.
Tony is survived by his second wife, Ellen Smith, his sons Cody Marshall Reece and Justin Robert Reece and numerous family and extended family members.
As he wished, Tony will be cremated and an informal remembrance will be held.
