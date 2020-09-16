Trenton “Trent” X. Ballenger, 22, of Douglasville, died Thursday, September 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Rd., Douglasville, GA, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Worship Center of Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Cameron Wilkins officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the church family center.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Trent’s GoFund me page @ https://gf.me/u/yxtdx7.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Trent's GoFund me page @ https://gf.me/u/yxtdx7.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
