Mr. Troy Lee Johnston, 45, of Lithia Springs, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rosehaven Memorial Park where he will be entombed and reunited with his mother, Jeannie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a GoFundMe page created to assist with Troy’s funeral expenses, https://gofund.me/a5a0f8d5.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Troy by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
