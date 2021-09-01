One of the hardest things we have ever had to do was say goodbye to our Mom. It is with great sorrow that we the family of Vanna E. Woods announce her passing on August 29, 2021 at Christian City Nursing Home in Newnan, Georgia. She was born on September 23, 1942 in Florence Italy to Natale and Gisella (Mizzeni) Cantinelli. She grew up in Florence until her sister Leda Herring brought her to the United States in 1954 where she continued to reside until her passing. She studied cosmetology where she became a hair stylist in her early years. She then went on to become a server and manager of a private restaurant in Douglasville, Georgia. She worked until she retired in 2000. She was an Italian at heart. She loved the music and the culinary. Gardening was also her passion. After her retirement her grandchildren adopted the companion of her life, her Maltese named Princess. She brought great cheer and comfort to our Mother.
What an imprint your love has left on our hearts. You will be greatly missed! We are so honored to have had you as our Mother. So Mom, you’re no longer gazing at the stars; you’re one of them now. Shine on!
She also shined by being a loving and devoted mother to four beautiful children: Gigi (John) Miller, Lily (Garry) Stroup, Terri (Rickey) Lewallen, Michael (Audrey) Mayotte. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana or grandma. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. She is the cherished grandmother of Scott, Wayne (Kelley), Amy (Kurt), James, Christina, Blake (Jessica), Taylor, Alexis (Zack), Mathew and Pink. She also has her treasured great-grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, Raiden, Serinity, and Zayn as well as many other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her 8 brothers and sisters.
The family enjoyed the presence of all friends and acquaintances at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday September 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Reverend Charles Gibbs officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: James Walters, Blake Fowler, Matthew Mayotte, Zack Allen, Philip Mayotte, and Jay Mullins. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia following the funeral service.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Vanna by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.