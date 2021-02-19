Vennitta Elizabeth Torres, 47, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor David Jury officiating.
The service will be live-streamed through the Hightower Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers memorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.