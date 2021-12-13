Vera Mae Barnes, age 72, of Douglasville went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born in Williamsburg, Indiana on June 15th, 1949. Vera Mae was a faithful servant led by the Lord who loved Jesus with all her heart.

Vera Mae is survived by her husband of 32 years, William Barnes; children, Dawn Wilson, Gwendellyn Jones, Robbie McDonald, Sumiko de Barbeyrac, Kevin Barnes, Penny Ramsdell, twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Candy MacDiarmid; brother, Randy Newnum.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the funeral home with Pastor Grady Morris and Pastor Andrew Dixon officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Joshua Blankenship, Jordan Blankenship, Elijah Jones, Jo Ramsdell, Nikkilis Ramsdell serving as pallbearers.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Vera Mae Barnes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
2:00PM-6:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 15
Funeral
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Trending Videos