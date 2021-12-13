Vera Mae Barnes, age 72, of Douglasville went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born in Williamsburg, Indiana on June 15th, 1949. Vera Mae was a faithful servant led by the Lord who loved Jesus with all her heart.
Vera Mae is survived by her husband of 32 years, William Barnes; children, Dawn Wilson, Gwendellyn Jones, Robbie McDonald, Sumiko de Barbeyrac, Kevin Barnes, Penny Ramsdell, twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Candy MacDiarmid; brother, Randy Newnum.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the funeral home with Pastor Grady Morris and Pastor Andrew Dixon officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Joshua Blankenship, Jordan Blankenship, Elijah Jones, Jo Ramsdell, Nikkilis Ramsdell serving as pallbearers.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.