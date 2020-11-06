Vickie Grindle Blair, age 62 of Villa Rica, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

She was born

in Atlanta, Georgia

on Oct. 9, 1958,

the daughter of the late John William Grindle and the late Helen Watkins Grindle. Vickie was a retired security officer. The 5 grandchildren were Greasy Granny’s whole world.

Vickie is survived by her daughter: Brandy Redd and

her husband, Joshua; son: Randy and his wife, Anita; grandchildren:

Haley Blair, Madison Blair, Hannah Hughes, Kylie

Blair, and Hunter

Blair all of Douglasville;

sisters: Sarah

Powell and her husband, Clarence, Linda Gilstrap,

Doris Wilson, Shirley Hughes and her husband, Jim,

Debbie Strickland

and her husband, Johnny; her twin brother, Ricky

Grindle and his wife, Tammy; mother-in-law: Mary Blair; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to

her parents, she

was preceded in

death by her husband of 41 years, Richard Dennis “Ricky”

Blair; sisters:

Betty Bailey and Malene Perry.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The funeral

service will be Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Chapel with Pastor Keith Gunter officiating. Haley Blair will deliver eulogy.

Interment will follow in West

Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton, GA. Micky Wilson, Tyler Langston, Kenny Rainwater, Kevin Boyd,

Josh Redd, Mike Langston serving

as Pallbearers. Vickie’s 5 grandchildren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone

wishes to attend

these gatherings, please remember

to remain 6 feet

apart from those

not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

Service information

Nov 9
Visitation
Monday, November 9, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 9
Funeral
Monday, November 9, 2020
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 9
Interment
Monday, November 9, 2020
2:00PM
West Georgia Memorial Park
4194 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway
Carrollton, GA 30117
