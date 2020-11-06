Vickie Grindle Blair, age 62 of Villa Rica, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born
in Atlanta, Georgia
on Oct. 9, 1958,
the daughter of the late John William Grindle and the late Helen Watkins Grindle. Vickie was a retired security officer. The 5 grandchildren were Greasy Granny’s whole world.
Vickie is survived by her daughter: Brandy Redd and
her husband, Joshua; son: Randy and his wife, Anita; grandchildren:
Haley Blair, Madison Blair, Hannah Hughes, Kylie
Blair, and Hunter
Blair all of Douglasville;
sisters: Sarah
Powell and her husband, Clarence, Linda Gilstrap,
Doris Wilson, Shirley Hughes and her husband, Jim,
Debbie Strickland
and her husband, Johnny; her twin brother, Ricky
Grindle and his wife, Tammy; mother-in-law: Mary Blair; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to
her parents, she
was preceded in
death by her husband of 41 years, Richard Dennis “Ricky”
Blair; sisters:
Betty Bailey and Malene Perry.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The funeral
service will be Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Chapel with Pastor Keith Gunter officiating. Haley Blair will deliver eulogy.
Interment will follow in West
Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton, GA. Micky Wilson, Tyler Langston, Kenny Rainwater, Kevin Boyd,
Josh Redd, Mike Langston serving
as Pallbearers. Vickie’s 5 grandchildren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone
wishes to attend
these gatherings, please remember
to remain 6 feet
apart from those
not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
