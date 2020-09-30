Mrs. Vilma Louise Gore Wessinger, 89, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
