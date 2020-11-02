Mr. Vincent “Vince” Scott Adams, age 61 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
He was born
Jan. 27, 1959, in Douglasville, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Lawrence “Jack” Edward Adams and Mrs. Juanita White Adams. Mr. Adams was a member of the first graduating class of Lithia Springs
High School. He worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching, NASCAR, rock and roll music, and was a Georgia Tech fan. He loved Checkers milkshakes. Mr. Adams was a member of Lithia Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Christopher Adams; son, Nicholas Scott Adams.
Mr. Adams
is survived by
daughters and sons-in-laws,
Deanna Adams
of Douglasville, Georgia, Brandie
and Mitch Edwards
of Villa Rica,
Georgia, Ashley and Robert Metz of Clarksville, Tennessee; sons
and daughter-in-law, John Stubbs of
Austell, Georgia, Christopher and Brandi Adams
of Douglasville, Georgia; mother, Juanita White Adams of Douglasville,
Georgia; brothers
and sisters-in-laws, Mark Edward and Sandra Adams
of Douglasville, Georgia, Kent
and Angie Adams
of Douglasville,
Georgia; eight grandchildren,
Devin Dayton of
Villa Rica, Georgia, Landon Brumett of Centre, Alabama, Elizabeth Edwards and Eryn Edwards
of Villa Rica, Georgia, Hadessa Stubbs
of Winston, Georgia, R.C. Metz and Riggs Metz of Clarksville, Tennessee, Skylar Stubbs of Winston, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews;
and his beloved dog, Boo also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral Services
were conducted Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
