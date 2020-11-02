Mr. Vincent “Vince” Scott Adams, age 61 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

He was born

Jan. 27, 1959, in Douglasville, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Lawrence “Jack” Edward Adams and Mrs. Juanita White Adams. Mr. Adams was a member of the first graduating class of Lithia Springs

High School. He worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching, NASCAR, rock and roll music, and was a Georgia Tech fan. He loved Checkers milkshakes. Mr. Adams was a member of Lithia Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Christopher Adams; son, Nicholas Scott Adams.

Mr. Adams

is survived by

daughters and sons-in-laws,

Deanna Adams

of Douglasville, Georgia, Brandie

and Mitch Edwards

of Villa Rica,

Georgia, Ashley and Robert Metz of Clarksville, Tennessee; sons

and daughter-in-law, John Stubbs of

Austell, Georgia, Christopher and Brandi Adams

of Douglasville, Georgia; mother, Juanita White Adams of Douglasville,

Georgia; brothers

and sisters-in-laws, Mark Edward and Sandra Adams

of Douglasville, Georgia, Kent

and Angie Adams

of Douglasville,

Georgia; eight grandchildren,

Devin Dayton of

Villa Rica, Georgia, Landon Brumett of Centre, Alabama, Elizabeth Edwards and Eryn Edwards

of Villa Rica, Georgia, Hadessa Stubbs

of Winston, Georgia, R.C. Metz and Riggs Metz of Clarksville, Tennessee, Skylar Stubbs of Winston, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews;

and his beloved dog, Boo also survive.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral Services

were conducted Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.

