Henry Virgil Dawson of Blairsville, formerly of Douglasville, GA, passed away on September 6, 2020, after several years of extended illnesses.
Virgil was born at home in Douglasville on November 1, 1942, to Joseph Clyde and Beckie Lou Dawson. He was preceded death by his parents; infant siblings: Ethel, Robert, and Claude Dawson; son: Stephen Mark Dawson; mother-in-law: Lassie Mae Cox; brother-in-law: G. Everett Cox; sister-in-law: Guynelle Cox Smith and golden friends: Lesley Reece and J. M. Reece.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lana Jo Dawson; daughters: Roxie Walton and husband, Phil; Mary Smith and husband, Chris; son: Matt Dawson and wife, Lynn; Grandchildren: Elise Martial and husband, Jessy; Lauren Wisehart and husband, Scott; Erin Dawson; Esther Smith; Megan Dawson; Gabriel Smith, and Brayden Smith; and great-grandson, Marshall Wisehart; brother-in-law: Edward Cox and wife, Mary; golden friends: Betty and Marvin White; and B.R. and Mildred Reece; and cousins.
Virgil was retired after 32 years of service as an ATM technician from Diebold, Inc. After retirement, he worked an additional 5 years with Rent-a-Tech only on Diebold products before total retirement for health reasons. In 1971, he co-founded and served as president of Douglasville Printing Co., Inc. He is also a member of Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289, York Rite and Scottish Rite Mason, Yaarab Shrine Temple, former Shrine Clown known as Timber Dan, and is a member of The Sons of Confederacy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Yaarab Shrine Temple, Atlanta, GA.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.