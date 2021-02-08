Virgil Taylor Thompson was born in Lithia Springs, GA Feb. 29, 1972, to parents Virgil and Louise Thompson. He died Feb. 6, 2021, at Grady Hospital, Atlanta, GA at the age of 48. He was surrounded by his three loving sisters after his strong fight to overcome a massive heart attack and stroke.
Taylor is survived by his sisters: Denel and Dennis James, Phyliss and Andy Milner, Paula and David Lyons, Uncle Hugh Douglas Hay, nephews and nieces Michael and Heather James, Bryan and Alexis James, Lauren James, Bridgette and Phillip Holder, Drew and Ansley Milner, TJ Hasty, Patrick Hasty, Alex Hasty, Grand nephews and nieces Nathaniel, Caleb, Harry, Mckenna and Penny and many cousins.
Taylor is preceded in death by his Father and Mother Virgil and Louise Thompson, sister Patricia (Patty) Thompson and nephew Robert Glenn Hasty.
Taylor graduated from Lithia Springs High. He participated in Special Olympics for many years and proudly displayed his awards. He worked many jobs serving others. Taylor was simple man who loved his family, friends, working and helping others at GARC and DDM. While at GARC he made a special friend, Kim Byrom who supported him and quickly became part of his family.
He enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and watching TV shows, such as Swamp People, medical and history documentaries, and old series from his childhood like The Incredible Hunk and Emergency. He loved to learn new things and proudly shared his new skills. He always shared his love of local history especially on our road trips, which made our trips quite interesting. He loved walking and a good southern cooked meal and Mexican food.
Taylor never met a stranger and enjoyed himself wherever he is was. He was known for his neck and shoulder massages and his sisters were lucky if they were the ones who actually got one. He loved to tease his sisters but always called to check on us when the weather was bad. He only let you take a picture of him when he wanted, and you better get right the first time. We will miss our beloved “leap year” brother’s kind heart, the sparkle in his beautiful blue eyes and his unique sense of humor. Staying true to himself he left on Saturday without a word because he was done.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GARC.
Services for Taylor will be at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home with visitation Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. and a life celebration at 4 p.m. Celebration of Life will be in Douglas County later this year.
