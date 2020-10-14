Virginia Anderson, 79, of Lineville, AL, formerly of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lineville, AL at 3 p.m. Central time.

Service information

