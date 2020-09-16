Mrs. Virginia Ann Johnson-Grubb-Kodger, 80, of Douglasville, formerly of Bellefontaine, Ohio, died Monday, September 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home 8640 Rose Avenue Douglasville, GA 30134. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. at Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Grady Morris officiating. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Kodger by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
