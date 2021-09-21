Virginia “Ginny” Clara Lynch, age 100, of Douglasville, Georgia, formerly of Sterling, Michigan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Mrs. Lynch was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 10, 1920 to George Raymor Toney and Clara Amtsbuchler Toney. She was educated in the Detroit School System, active in the Catholic Church and Catholic Women’s Group at her Parish. She was known to love to dance when she was younger and enjoyed traveling. She was the first female in the State of Michigan to be certified in Entomology and worked with her husband in their Pest Control Company. Mrs. Lynch ran the company after her husband’s death until she moved to Georgia to be close to family. She and her brother traveled to Austria to search the genealogy of her mother’s family. She enjoyed a Viking Cruise that they took very much and also enjoyed traveling on trains. She once took a train from Detroit to Quebec, Canada. She always shared the story about her mother telling the story of Transverse City, Michigan being the “Cherry Capital of the World” and supplying the U.S. with two-thirds of tart cherries. Mrs. Lynch’s niece, Jo Ann Toney, made her a Cherry Pie about ten days before she went to heaven to be with her beloved family members.
Mrs. Lynch leaves to cherish her memory; nephew, Lawrence E. Toney, Jr. and his devoted wife to Mrs. Lynch, Jo Ann Toney of Douglasville, GA; niece, Virginia Holzhausen of FL; numerous great nieces and great nephews. Mrs. Lynch was predeceased by her parents; husband, Peter Edward Lynch; brothers, Lawrence E. Toney, Sr. and Gordon Raymor Toney.
It was Mrs. Lynch request to be cremated. There are no services planned for here in Douglasville, GA. Her cremated remains will be buried next to her husband at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan.
