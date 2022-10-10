Virginia L. Chadwell, 66, of Douglasville, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

