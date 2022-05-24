Virginia Louise Hardy, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born August 9th, in Alabama, the daughter of the late Mr. Jaruth Green and the late Mrs. Opal Green. Mrs. Hardy enjoyed Cooking and was known for her biscuits. She loved Jeff Gordon and watching the Braves. She would make it a point to watch The Wheel of Fortune nightly. She enjoyed the time that she spent with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hardy; daughter, Janice McKerley; son; Donny Hardy; brothers, Terry McKenney and Seldon Green.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Katrina McKenney; grandchild, Barry Carden, Tara Hardy, and Valerie (Alex) Eison, Susan Rossow, and Joy Reding; three great grandchildren; Dalton Carden, Dylan Carden and Brayden Eison, and several nieces and nephews.
To honor the life of Mr. Hardy, the family has requested those in attendance to show their love by wearing her favorite color red.
Family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral home in Douglasville on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Deacon Danny Harrison and Rev. Gary Green officiated. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Douglasville.
