Mrs. Virginia Mae Hammond, 93, of Whitesburg, Georgia, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mozley Memorial Gardens, 3180 S. Sweetwater Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mrs. Hammond to Tanner Medical Center, 705 Dixie St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Hammond by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
