Virginia O’Neal Gordon Pope Mitchell, age 89, of Lithia Springs passed away September 1, 2021.
Virginia was a member of Sweetwater Seventh Day Adventist Church, Austell. Serving the Lord was the most important thing in her life. She also loved spending time with family and enjoyed attending her Monday Bible Study Group.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert Pope; late husband, James R. Mitchell; stepson, Billy Mitchell; son-in-law, Barry McKenzie; brother, Jerry Gordon; sister, Linda O’Shields.
Virginia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Toni Pope of Blue Ridge; daughter, Jan Pope of Lithia Springs; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Angie Pope formerly of Lithia Springs, of Cherry Log; stepson, Jimmy and Kathy Mitchell and family; granddaughters, Michelle and Philip Sinyard of Douglasville; Alexis Pope formerly of Lithia Springs, of Cherry Log; Katie Pope formerly of Lithia Springs, of Cherry Log; great-grandchildren, Dillon Sinyard of Redlands, CA; Madison Sinyard of Douglasville; sister, Jo and Frank Hughes of Lithia Springs; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held Friday at 2 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Hinote and Dillon Sinyard officiating, with special prayer by Pastor Richard McNeil. Interment followed at Powder Springs City Cemetery. The family received friends for visitation prior to the service Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, or In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia’s name to Maranatha One Day Church at maranatha.org/donate/
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. Austell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.